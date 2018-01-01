Ryan Reynolds won't let his girls enter showbusiness as kids

Ryan Reynolds is determined to prevent his kids with wife Blake Lively from becoming child stars, insisting it's a "crazy pursuit".

Blake was just 10 when she made her movie debut in her father Ernie Lively's Sandman film, but Ryan wouldn't want to encourage their girls James, three, and Ines, one, to follow their family footsteps into Hollywood, because fame is too much pressure for youngsters to handle.

"I'm against child abuse," the Deadpool star quipped on breakfast show Good Morning America, as he explained his opposition to the career path. "Showbusiness for a little kid is a crazy pursuit.

"Acting is great; go (do) theatre, school, that kind of thing, amazing! (But) I don't know why you would want to put your kid in showbusiness."

Although the acting couple has gone to great lengths to protect the privacy of its daughters, little James scored a surprise guest appearance on pal Taylor Swift's song Gorgeous, from her 2017 album Reputation.

Her voice can be heard repeatedly uttering the track's title at the start of the tune, and Ryan jokes his eldest has become a real diva at home.

"The little intro there, that was a voice memo (of James) that ended up on a song. It's pretty amazing," he remarked. "My daughter's had a really, really terrible ego problem after that song. She's insufferable!"

However, in all seriousness, Ryan doubts his kid understands how big of a deal it is to have a cameo on the pop superstar's music: "I don't know if she knows she's in a Taylor Swift song!," he laughed.