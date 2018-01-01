Ludacris' wife suffered miscarriage in early 2018

Rapper/actor Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges had a heartbreaking start to the year (18) after she suffered a miscarriage.

The beauty, who welcomed daughter Cadence in June, 2015, went public with the family tragedy in a post on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday (15May18), a day after celebrating her birthday with a private bash at The Painted Duck in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Lord, I thank you for the gift of life," she captioned a photo of the happy couple standing against a graffiti-covered wall.

"This year didn't necessarily start off right for us," Eudoxie began. "I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery. It was very easy to complain and self pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up (sic)."

She went on to explain how her faith in a higher power had pulled her through the tough time, and urged her followers not to let life's setbacks discourage them from moving forward.

"I spent hours focusing on the many ways the Lord has blessed me," she continued. "How could I complain when God has blessed me with the opportunity to already experience motherhood? I'm sharing this with you all to remind you to live in gratitude. When the enemy tries to knock you down, get even closer to your faith. My faith has been tested many times throughout my life but I'm only getting stronger. Life will not always go as planned and keeping a positive and grateful attitude will only bring more and bigger blessings."

"Thank you God for your favor over my life," Eudoxie concluded. "Thank you for my beautiful family and friends who have been so supportive. Thank you for another year!!"

Fans responded to the emotional post with messages of support, while close friend and actress Gabrielle Union reached out to Eudoxie online, too.

"Sending so much love mama!," she commented.

In addition to baby Cadence, Eudoxie is also stepmother to Ludacris' other children, daughter Karma, 16, and little girl Cai, four, from previous relationships.

The miscarriage news emerges five months after the Fast and Furious franchise star, real name Chris Bridges, made a 2018 New Year's resolution to have a son.

"My New Year's resolution is to get a boy, believe it or not," he told People magazine in December (17), seemingly hinting at Eudoxie's unannounced pregnancy at the time. "We're going to try one more time. So all next year I'm going to be trying to get a boy."

The couple wed in 2014.