Travis Scott defends fan from festival security guards

Travis Scott stepped in to save a fan who was ambushed by security during his set.

The 26-year-old was onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida on Saturday (12May18) when he invited a member of the crowd to join him as he performed Motorcycle Patches with fellow rapper Quavo. However, as Travis helped pull the young man onto the platform, security promptly intervened, and can be seen on video pushing the audience member to the ground before one guard gives him a kick.

The songwriter jumped to the defence of his fan by pushing the aggressors away, before helping the victim to his feet and welcoming a cheer from the rest of the audience.

Travis, real name Jacques Webster, allowed the festivalgoer to remain on the stage for the duration of the track, and even handed him his microphone so the eager fan could also recite the lyrics. When it was time for him to return to the crowd, the father-of-one suggested the best route back to his original spot and warned security to stay out of the way.

“Security don’t you touch him. Turn the lights on. Hold on. I got you," he insisted, before encouraging other audience members and photographers to put down their cameras and assist. The bustle meant that the stage crasher was almost pushed from the top of the crowd barrier, and the Butterly Effect hitmaker went on to scold those in the front row.

“Don’t do that cop, he’s okay, he’s okay," Travis pleaded. "He’s a part of the show. He’s all right. He's a fan bro, we don't do that.”

“Everyone with a camera put your cameras down, help this kid,” he added before recommencing the show.

The Grammy nominee made his first red carpet appearance with girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the 2018 Met Gala last Monday (7May18), with whom he shares three-month-old daughter Stormi.