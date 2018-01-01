Niall Horan: 'Next album won't be about heartbreak'

Niall Horan's next album won't be about heartbreak because he hasn't experienced any recently.

The former One Direction star released his debut solo album, Flicker, in October (17), and most of the songs on the record were about heartbreak, whether it was from his own personal experience or inspired by others.

However, he's not planning to keep with the same theme for his follow-up because he doesn't have any new heartaches to write about.

"A lot of this album was driven from personal experiences and heartache and stuff like that," he told Coup De Main magazine. "But I don't have that at the moment, so I think a lot more will just be going out and writing songs, and trying to write good songs, instead of being stuck on one particular concept. The album kind of turned out to be a concept album because it was about one particular thing, so I do think that next time will be a little bit different."

The 24-year-old, who’s rumoured to be dating Hailee Steinfeld, was inspired by his friend Sam Smith after the Stay with Me singer admitted in an interview that it felt weird to be singing sad songs as he's now happy with his new boyfriend, 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn.

"I heard him saying in an interview he did recently that he feels weird singing these songs now that are on this album because he's not heartbroken anymore," Niall explained. "He's singing about stuff that makes him sad, but he's not sad anymore, so he does find it funny. And that kind of resonated with me. Now I'm thinking I just want to write songs, and not write about something in particular."

Before Niall gets back in the studio to record his second album, he needs to complete the Flicker World Tour, which heads to Oceania and Asia in June (18) before moving to North and South America.