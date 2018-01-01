Cardi B involved in mall ruckus after refusing to take picture with fans - report

Cardi B found herself in the middle of a mall ruckus after refusing to take a picture with fans last month (Apr18).

Video has emerged of the Bodak Yellow star leaving the Fendi store at City Center in Las Vegas on 27 April when a scuffle broke out.

Now, Lolita Beckford-Dawkins has claimed that she and a group of her friends approached Cardi and asked for a picture, but were allegedly ignored by the star.

Upon being blanked, Lolita shouted "F**k Cardi, you ain’t s**t!" - which led to Cardi escalating things her side. According to sources, Cardi, who is expecting her first child with fiance Offset, was attempting to explain to the women that she didn't like the way she looked so didn't want a picture taken.

However, Lolita told The Blast that she and her pals felt as though Cardi was being "fake" - especially as she only responded to them when things got heated.

In the video, mall security and several store employees are seen with Cardi inside the shop as the chaos broke out outside, with Lolita's husband stepping in to try and keep his wife from getting to the rapper.

However, as a mother-of-five, Lolita insisted she would never hit a pregnant woman.

Just weeks after the Vegas incident, Cardi took to Twitter to urge fans to respect her privacy and space after she was approached by autograph seeker Giovanni Arnold following a Met Gala party on 8 May.

Arnold later told The Blast he approached the couple as they waited in the car outside The Mark Hotel, and Offset didn't like the way he approached Cardi and allegedly told three members of his entourage to "go after" him. He claimed he was jumped by three men who pushed him to the ground and beat him up before running away - with the alleged attack leading to him seeking medical help at a nearby hospital.

Cardi later addressed the situation on her Twitter page, writing: "If you check my tag pics i take a lot of pics with fans .Some people are not fans &sometimes i don’t want no pics and i simply don’t want people too close cause of (my pregnancy) (sic).

"I don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo i Be careful .Why can’t people respect that?”