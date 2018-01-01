Amber Rose sparks rumours of reconciliation with 21 Savage

Model Amber Rose has shared a love letter to rapper 21 Savage online, two months after their break-up.

Wiz Khalifa's ex-wife poured her heart out in an Instagram post on Monday (14May18), sparking rumours of a romantic reunion following their split in March (18).

At the time, Amber insisted she and 21 Savage, real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, were just going through a "rough patch", and judging by her new photo of the pair gazing into one another's eyes, it appears the relationship is back on.

"I Love this man so much," she captioned the image. "I know the Internet portrays me to be some heartless person or they feel like I'm incapable of love but I love him so hard. He is not only one of the most talented people I have ever met but he is so real, humble and smart as hell."

The mother-of-one went on to blast false gossip about her love life online, lamenting, "It's the price of fame I guess but it's not real life because in real life Shayaa is my heart and soul..."

"He loves my son and I love his Three beautiful children so much," Amber continued. "God brings people in ur life for a reason and God brought me him... I love him. Put ur pride to the side and tell the person you really love how much they mean to you today because life is too short to care about what anyone else says (sic)."

Savage, 25, has yet to respond to the gushing message.

He and Amber, 34, were first linked last July (17).