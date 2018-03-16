Macklemore shares Mother's Day video documenting daughter's birth

Rapper Macklemore marked America's Mother's Day on Sunday (13May18) by sharing home video footage of his second daughter's birth.

The Thrift Shop hitmaker, real name Ben Haggerty, took to Twitter towards the end of the day to publicly honour his wife, Tricia Davis, and introduce fans to the latest addition to their family.

"Colette Koala Haggerty was born on March 16th 2018," he wrote, revealing her name for the first time. "To witness the strength, endurance and love it takes to become a mother is the most beautiful thing I have ever experienced. Happy Mother’s Day to the women that give us life."

The sweet message was accompanied by a video, which documented every step of the baby's birth, from Trisha checking into hospital and going into labour, to the little girl's delivery.

Macklemore is also featured in the clip carrying the couple's two-year-old daughter Sloane as she meets her baby sister for the first time.

The footage is set to the sound of Macklemore's song Excavate, featuring Saint Claire, and ends with a note of thanks to the medical staff who took care of Tricia and Colette at the Washington hospital.

Macklemore's social media post comes just weeks weeks after the new dad admitted he was missing out on the baby's early developments due to touring commitments.

"It's strange to spend eight days with my newborn and then to leave and go on tour. It's tough to look at pictures," he told Irish radio station SPIN 1038 in late April (18).

"(I) feel like I'm missing something, and in a way, I don't even know my baby yet. I've been away from her more (time) than I've been there and it's hard, but FaceTime (video calling) is a beautiful thing in the meantime."

Macklemore is currently wrapping up the European leg of his Gemini tour, which runs until the end of May, before heading back to the U.S. to continue with the trek.