Pink will give up touring when it's no longer fun for her kids

Pop star Pink has no qualms about turning her back on touring if her children ever tire of life on the road.

The Just Give Me a Reason hitmaker is currently in the midst of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, with her husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow, six, and son Jameson, 16 months, joining mum on the tour bus.

However, Pink insists she wouldn't hesitate to drastically scale back her live performances if the hectic schedule is no longer fun for her family.

"When touring stops working for the kids, if they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I'll stop because they are by far the priority," Pink explains to Redbook magazine.

However, the singer admits she is proud to show her kids what mum does for a living.

"I think it's cool that they get to see their mum be the boss and work really freaking hard to realise a dream," she continues. "I'd say it's 95 per cent (of touring) positive."

For now, Pink is happy to juggle her personal life with her professional commitments, because she has found the perfect balance.

"When I left (for the Truth About Love Tour in 2013), Willow was 14 months, and I would come offstage and breastfeed her," she recalls. "That was our bonding time and some of my favourite moments. Jameson is now doing the same thing."

And the busy star is adamant enduring all the ups and downs of life as a working mum without much outside help has been key to her personal and professional growth.

"If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time, I wouldn't be successful and I wouldn't be happy," Pink shares. "I've never juggled so many damn plates in my life, but it's because I want to. I enjoy it."

"I have my two kids with me," she adds. "I'm working my butt off and feel really focused. I feel seen and heard and like the things I'm saying and showing are the right things. I just feel really proud of this journey."