Chris Cornell's widow organises first death anniversary vigil for fans

Chris Cornell's widow has invited the rocker's fans to pay tribute to him on the anniversary of his death.

Vicky Cornell has organised a vigil to mark the sad occasion, a year after the 52-year-old Soundgarden and Audioslave star committed suicide in a Detroit, Michigan hotel room on 18 May, 2017.

"It is with great emotion I reach out to all of you as the one year anniversary of my husband’s passing approaches," she writes in a statement to fans. "Chris was loved, so much, by so many. The children and I are so grateful to you all for being by our sides throughout all of this.

"Your love has created a close-knit community, more like a family, to grieve with, to provide support, and to help us heal. We could not have gotten through the last 12 months without you."

The vigil will take place at Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever cemetery, where Cornell was laid to rest, on Friday.

"We want to open this up to you, our extended family, and invite you to join us on this day of prayer and remembrance to pay our respects together," Vicky adds. "As we know, there are millions of fans and not everyone can physically be there. We would be honoured if you share posts and videos of how Chris' music has touched you.

"We can feel your love no matter how far. Light a candle, say a prayer, speak his name."

Meanwhile, Cornell's Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron are planning to reunite for the first time since their frontman's death by performing as part of a supergroup formed to mark the 50th anniversary of the MC5's groudbreaking Kick Out The Jams album.