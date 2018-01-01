NEWS Mel B happy to discuss former girlfriend Newsdesk Share with :







Mel B fell in love with her ex-girlfriend and says opening up about her past same-sex romance was no big deal.



The Spice Girl's love life hit the headlines last year (17), when she called time on her marriage to Stephen Belafonte after nearly 10 years together, which resulted in a messy divorce, with Mel, full name Melanie Brown, accusing her ex of emotional and physical abuse.



She's also previously been dubbed a lesbian and bisexual for her same-sex dalliances, but told British newspaper Metro it was "not really" a big deal to go public about her secret girlfriend in the early 2000s.



"I was dating a girl for five years and, if you fall in love, you fall in love, I did," she shrugged. "I was born very honest. Whatever I feel, whatever I think, as long as I'm not hurting anyone else, I'm just going to carry on and have fun."



On Friday (11May18), Mel hosted the NatWest British LGBT Awards, where prizes were handed out to Laverne Cox and singer Calum Scott, among others.



She was joined by her 19-year-old daughter Phoenix at the London awards bash, and while none of the 42-year-old's bandmates were there, Mel had her fellow Spice Girls on her mind.



"We haven't figured it out yet," she admitted of the group's reunion plans. "All five of us signed to Simon Fuller a couple of months ago. We are working on a master plan, so once we've all decided... The good thing is that all five of us are back together. That's the most important thing. As in details... that's being sorted out as we speak. We'll see. I'm not going to say this, this and this.



"I love my girls, I love performing, I love touring the world, doing interviews and just being creative and writing music, so we'll see."



She also shared that she'd like to do some more solo stuff.



"It's not something I am planning on imminently but definitely in the future I will try and squeeze that out," she grinned.

