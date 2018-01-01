Arctic Monkeys coasting towards sixth UK Number 1 album

Arctic Monkeys are outselling the rest of the Top 20 combined on today’s Official Albums Chart Update with their new album Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino.
The sixth studio album from the Sheffield rock band has accumulated 66,000 combined chart sales after just three days on sale, 67% of which is made of physical copies on CD and vinyl.
All five of Arctic Monkeys' previous studio albums have reached Number 1 in their release week on the Official Albums Chart, and now their latest effort is set to continue that run of form.
.
Three more of Arctic Monkeys’ classic albums are also set to impact the Top 40 this week: their fifth record AM is up 29 places to Number 11; the group’s debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not propels 30 positions to Number 20; and their sophomore release Favourite Worst Nightmare scales 71 placings to Number 40.
Charlie Puth is one of a further three new entries inside today’s midweek Top 10 - he’s on course for an Official Chart personal best with Voicenotes at Number 3. Roots guitarist Ry Cooder is set for his highest ever chart placing, and seventh UK Top 40 appearance with The Prodigal Son at Number 8, plus dream-pop duo Beach House are chasing their first Top 10 with their seventh album 7 at Number 9.
Fresh from her performance on The Graham Norton Show, Joan Armatrading is a new entry on today’s Update at Number 14 with Not Too Far Away, US heavy metal group Bad Wolves are at 17 with their debut album Disobey, The Magic Numbers are in pursuit of a third UK Top 40 album at Number 23 with Outsiders, and Die Lit, the debut album from Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti, is new at Number 25.
Finally, following the death of their frontman Scott Hutchison, Frightened Rabbit’s second album The Midnight Organ Fight could enter the Official Albums Chart Top 40 for the first time at Number 33.