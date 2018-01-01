NEWS Dua and Calvin eye fifth week at No.1 as Childish Gambino and Shawn Mendes step up Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris dance collaboration One Kiss is currently looking good for a potential fifth week at the top of the Official Singles Chart, but with Ariana Grande climbing back up one place in today's Official Chart Update with No Tears Left To Cry, will there be an upset when the chart is announced on Friday?



Last week's highest new entry from Childish Gambino – the alter ego of actor Donald Glover – looks set to storm the Top 10 this week, as This is America rises eight places to Number 6.



Canadian singer Shawn Mendes looks nailed on for a fourth Top 10, as In My Blood aims for a new peak, zooming fourteen slots to 7 after its acoustic version was released, and David Guetta and Sia's Flames has a shot at going Top 10 for the first time, rising two places to 9.



With their fifth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino looking set to take the Number 1 album spot this Friday, Arctic Monkeys' tracks make an impact on the Official Singles Chart too, with Four Out of Five (12), Star Treatment (13), and One Point Perspective (17) all making a Top 20 showing at this stage.



Girls, Rita Ora's collaboration with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX, starts at 18, and there could be a 13th Top 40 for Selena Gomez on the way – Back to You is new at 37.



UK's 2018 Eurovision Song Contest hopeful SuRie could make up for her disappointing night in Lisbon on Saturday with a Top 40 hit. Despite finishing 24th out of a possible 26 countries while battling a stage invasion, Storm is in at 32 on today’s Official Chart Update.



Outside of the Top 40, Netta, the Eurovision winner from Israel, currently occupies Number 57 with Toy, and runner-up Eleni Foureira of Cyprus is at Number 72 with Fuego.

