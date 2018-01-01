Pitbull drops out of highly-anticipated Cannes concert with 'vocal issues'

Pitbull has dropped out of performing at a highly-anticipated concert at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday (15May18) due to "vocal issues".

The rapper was due to take to the stage at the Cannes Party and Concert at the luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes following a screening of John Travolta's latest movie Gotti, for which he composed the score.

However, it has now been revealed that Pitbull has pulled out of the event, with a spokesperson for the bash telling the New York Post's gossip column Page Six: "Pitbull is having issues with his voice. We are working on a replacement/this situation at the moment.”

An insider added that the Timber star's cancellation came despite the fact he had "11 rooms booked" at the hotel.

Sources later told the outlet that 50 Cent has stepped in to replace Pitbull, real name Armando Perez, at the concert, although this has yet to be confirmed.

The event is being held to honour Travolta, who is receiving film trade publication Variety's inaugural Cinema Icon Award at the festival.

Travolta plays crime boss John Gotti Sr. in his new biographical drama about his rise to the head of the Gambino family and Gotti’s multiple criminal trials and eventual prison sentence, and recently told WENN he was thrilled to hear Pitbull had signed on the create the music for the film.

"I could not have been more excited about it when I heard," he smiled. "Music has played an integral part in the success of some of my biggest films, and Armando is one of the most electric talents in the music industry today.

"Everything about him - his style, creativity and culture - make his scoring of Gotti the perfect marriage of the artist and the material."