Pete Wentz has a Marvel-lous Mother's Day as girlfriend gives birth

Pete Wentz's girlfriend Meagan Camper had a special Mother's Day on Sunday (13May18) - she gave birth to daughter Marvel.

The Fall Out Boy bassist announced the new arrival in a post on Instagram, which showed him, Meagan and Marvel on a hospital bed alongside their three-year-old son Saint and Pete's nine-year-old son Bronx from his marriage to Ashlee Simpson.

"Feeling so grateful that she's here... annnnd she's already ready to takeover the world," the 38-year-old wrote alongside the snap. "Happy Mother's Day @meagancamper and all the moms out there."

Pete had also used Instagram to announce Meagan's pregnancy on New Year's Day (01Jan18), by sharing a picture of Bronx and Saint holding a gift box.

"Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet. (Baby) coming to our family in 2018… love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint," Pete wrote alongside the picture.

The baby news came after Pete revealed in a recent interview with DIY magazine that he finds it much harder seeing all the trauma in the world now that he's a father.

"I think that I look out at the world sometimes, especially having kids, and all I see is negativity and hate that’s so divisive," he sighed. "It bums me out and I know that people have a hard time - I’ve had a hard time - and one of the things you should know is that you can make it out of the other side and be stronger because of that.

Ashlee has also moved on from her marriage to Pete - she is mother to two-year-old daughter Jagger with her husband Evan Ross.