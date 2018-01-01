Fifth Harmony thank fans after final performance before hiatus

Pop stars Fifth Harmony have thanked fans for their longtime support after completing what may be their final ever performance as a girl group.

Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui took to the stage one last time for the foreseeable future at the Hard Rock Live at The Event Center in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday (11May18), and later posted emotional messages on social media.

"We couldn't have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You're forever in OUR hearts," Fifth Harmony posted on Twitter.

The American girl group posted a statement on social media in March announcing they're taking an indefinite time apart to pursue solo ventures.

"I love you," Ally captioned a black-and-white shot of the foursome on Twitter, while Normani posted a snap of the band getting ready in a mirror, and wrote: "FOREVER & ALWAYS I love you more than you'll ever know. Thank God for all of it."

Lauren also shared a silly photo of the girls goofing around, and later shared a heartbreaking post from their manager Will Bracey, who described his favourite memories from his time with the girl band.

"Fifth Harmony gave me the four most fulfilling years of my life," he wrote. "Some of the greatest most life-changing moments I could ever have imagined. No one has spent more time with than me in the last four years. And what a pleasure it has been."

"I love you all very much, and can't wait to see what this new journey brings for all of you," Will concluded.

"Will I'm sobbing. Hysterical tears are rolling down my face. Wow," Lauren replied.

Originally composed of Ally, Normani, Dinah, Lauren, and Camila Cabello, the girl group rose to fame in 2012 after finishing third on the second season of U.S. singing competition The X Factor.

Camila exited the line-up in late 2016, and in March (18), the remaining members announced plans to take an indefinite time apart to pursue solo ventures.