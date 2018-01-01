Meek Mill stages surprise post-prison performance

Rapper Meek Mill surprised fans at the Rolling Loud Festival in Florida on Saturday (12May18) when he returned to the stage for the first time since his prison release.

The 31-year-old, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, was released on bail in late April (18) after lawmakers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania overturned a judge's decision to keep him locked up for violating his probation linked to a 2008 drug and gun conviction. He had been sentenced to two-to-four years behind bars in November (17).

The hip-hop star has made a number of public appearances since regaining his freedom, but this weekend, he joined DJ Khaled onstage during his set at the Miami event to thrill attendees with an unexpected performance.

Meek delivered renditions of Dreams and Nightmares, On the Regular, Ima Boss, and 1942 Flows as the audience cheered. He also introduced fellow artist Tory Lanez to the stage for their collaboration, Litty.

"It feels good to be back and free in front of the motherf**king people," he told fans. "Thank you to everybody that supported me. They tried to take my freedom, they tried to crush my dreams. But now we're in Miami glowing the f**k up (making a huge transformation). Let's get it!"

Meek wasn't Khaled's only surprise guest - the DJ also joined forces with rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs for a special appearance.

The news of Meek's festival set comes just days after the MC admitted he was "almost scared to rap" again as the pressure to make a strong music comeback builds following his release from prison.

"I ain't rap in eight months," he confessed to New York media personality Angie Martinez. "I ain't write one rap in jail... I can only rap when I feel good. I use beats to write, there wasn't any beats in jail (sic)."

Meek is due back in court in June (18). His lawyers are currently fighting to have his original conviction dismissed after two of the police officers who testified against the MC in his decade-old case were named in a local corruption scandal.