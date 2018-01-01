Rihanna and Justin Bieber honour their mums with Mother's Day tributes

Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Drake were among the stars who showered their mums with love online for International Mother's Day on Sunday (13May18).

The Work hitmaker kicked off celebrations for her family matriarch, Monica Fenty, by posting a series of snaps of the pair through the years.

"beautiful. sweet. strong. humble. gang. - @monica_fenty Happy Mother's Day to my fav (sic)!!!," she wrote on Instagram.

"sending love to all the mothers, the mothers to be, and the ones who stepped in to be mothers to those who can't be with theirs today! God bless you not just today, but everyday for the thankless and selfless jobs that you do! You're greatly appreciated!!"

Bieber also shared an old snap of his mother, Pattie Mallette, as he quoted lyrics from Boyz II Men's A Song for Mama in the accompanying caption.

Fellow Canadian, rapper Drake, also dug out a picture from his childhood, and wrote, "Thank you mama for the nine months you carried me through... Happy Mother’s Day to all the goddesses world wide."

Chance the Rapper saluted the ladies who helped to shape him into the man he is today, taking to Twitter to post, "Happy Mother’s Day to my woman, my mother, my mama jann and all the other women in my life who developed and disciplined me. Thank you for holding me up and holding me accountable".

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon tipped her hat to "all the mothers around the world", tweeting, "You’re my heroes... You have the hardest job on earth- to care for, nurture and give love to the next generation!"

Referencing her own family, she added, "It’s my greatest joy being a mom to these 3 wonderful kids. I share this day with you ALL! #MothersDay".

Pink also paid tribute to her fellow working mums, writing, "On Mother’s Day I wanna give a shout out to all the mamas out there busting their butts to put food on the table and love in the hearts of their little ones. I salute you."

And Madonna remembered her late mum with a touching Instagram message.

"Dearest Mother...........You suffered a lot and were not encouraged to follow your dreams or express yourself freely!," she began. "I hope I have been able to carry the Torch for you and that somewhere you are smiling and proud! Happy Mothers Day to you and all Mothers who have struggled, are struggling and continue to struggle. #nevergiveup #mothers #warriors #queens".

Other stars honouring their mothers on social media included Chris Pratt, Jessica Biel, Priyanka Chopra, and Chris Evans.