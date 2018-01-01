Israel's Netta wins Eurovision

Israel has won the Eurovision song contest with Netta Barzilai’s catchy pop song Toy winning the people's vote.The Israeli performer was awarded 529 points, with the favourites Cyprus coming second.Leading up to the competition all the buzz was about the Israeli entry, Netta Barzilai. But in the past few days, she had lost the favourite position to Cyprus’ glamourous Eleni Foureira.Netta had been written off with Cyprus, France, Ireland and Italy thought to be the more credible acts.Half way through the scoring, though, it was clear that she was still in contention in third place.And then for the public vote: the 25-year old gained the highest number of points possible from viewers at home.On winning Netta said "I'm so happy! Thank you so much for choosing different. Thank you so much for accepting differences between us. Thank you for celebrating diversity. Thank you! I love my country!In an exciting ending it went down to the very last result deciding the winner of the glass microphone.The UK entry SuRie fared less well with a man storming the stage during her performance.SuRie was singing her song Storm when a man wearing a rucksack ran onto the stage, grabbed her microphone, and appeared to say: "Nazis of the UK media, we demand freedom."He was quickly dragged off leaving SuRie to finish the song gaining a total of 48 points.Graham Norton said "That is a terrific result for Israel. I'm afraid SuRie, for all her braveness and professionalism came 24th."She really is a national heroine after tonight - it was extraordinary. I don't know how she coped in those horrible circumstances."A lot of people will be watching her performance and cheering her on because she did a teriffic job for the UK, and it's shame that wasn't reflected."