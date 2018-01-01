NEWS The Spice Girls to release tell-all documentary Newsdesk Share with :







The Spice Girls are reportedly set to release a tell-all documentary.



According to British newspaper The Sun, the girl group has taken inspiration from former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who released his film As It Was at this year's Cannes Film Festival.



The film, directed by Charlie Lightening, details Gallagher’s journey from his time with the indie rock group he co-fronted with his estranged brother Noel Gallagher, to his success as a solo artist.



Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm are reportedly working on the explosive new project to hit cinemas in 2019.



And the former girl band has already signed on to voice characters in an animated superhero movie, according to the newspaper.



Brown recently confirmed all five women would be reuniting for a live tour, despite fashion designer Beckham previously shutting down tour talk



“We are in the works of figuring the stuff out,” the America's Got Talent judge explained. “I don’t want to say too much, but all five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. It’s all very exciting.”



The Wannabe hitmakers, who split in 2000 but have reformed on numerous occasions, got fans excited earlier this year when they agreed to an unspecified 'reunion', and were all snapped together for the first time in years at Horner’s house.

