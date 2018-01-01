Dua Lipa swears by pre-show superstitions

Dua Lipa has a bizarre superstition-filled pre-show routine because she's so worried things will go wrong on stage.

The New Rules singer drinks tea with her band before every gig, but has now shared that she has banned everyone from clinking cups and saying cheers.

"I'm really superstitious. First I'll warm up, drink lots of tea, hang out with my band," she told fellow star Katy Perry, who interviewed her for America's V magazine. "If people in the room have anything in their cups, they aren't allowed to cheers. Not just before a show, but ever."

On one occasion, before a concert in Sweden, her musicians didn't keep to her tradition - and the Brit was infuriated as her set was filled with unexpected mishaps.

"Before a show in Stockholm, my band thought it'd be funny to cheers with water before our show," she revealed. "I was so mad at them, and we went on stage and literally everything went wrong. Everything."

The rising star, 22, is so superstitious that when giving one of the biggest performances of her blossoming career at this year's (18) BRIT Awards, she even wore her underwear inside out.

Dua confessed, "Before my Brit Awards performance, I was so worried that I was gonna jinx my performance by being so nervous - so I wore my knickers inside out, under my outfit."

Despite her strange behaviour before getting on stage, the young star also admitted that she's a perfectionist and can be demanding of those around her because she knows exactly what she wants from her career.

"I'm quite sensitive sometimes with people I'm really close to," she added. "But with my career and where I want to take it, I can be tough because I know what I want quite a lot. I like to be listened to."