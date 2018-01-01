Paul Anka and Drake collaboration set for release

Veteran singer Paul Anka will finally unveil his unlikely collaboration with rapper Drake next month (Jun18).

The Lonely Boy hitmaker, 76, first revealed he was working with the Hotline Bling MC in February (18), in a post on Instagram.

"One of the great nights...lots to follow!," he captioned a photo of the pair. "Love working with Drake."

Few other details about the track have been released in the weeks since, but Anka shared his plans for the odd pairing on Thursday (10May18), as he accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards in Toronto.

"I'm working with a brilliant young artist who is as hot as you can get right now, a fellow young Canadian and his name is Drake," he said. "We recorded something that will be released, out in June. That's all I can tell you."

Michael Buble, who presented Anka with the accolade, recalled learning about the unique studio session soon after it took place.

"As well as I know Paul, you will never get used to Paul Anka calling you and saying, 'Oh my god, that Drake (has) got some phat (cool) beats. Honestly. This dude's flow is terribly sick,' - and I'm not joking. That is real," Buble added. "Paul is the Benjamin Button of crooners and he's just getting younger. His curiosity and his vibe are infectious."

Drake has yet to comment on the joint project, and it's not clear if the tune will be featured on the hip-hop star's forthcoming album, Scorpion, which is due to hit retailers in June.