NEWS Rihanna's alleged intruder wanted to have sex with the star







A man arrested for allegedly breaking into Rihanna's Los Angeles home reportedly entered the property in a bid to have sex with the pop star.



Police were called to the Diamonds hitmaker's house on Thursday morning (10May18) after her assistant discovered the alarm system had been disabled.



According to TMZ.com, cops found a male intruder had made himself at home in the dwelling, charging his cell phone and unpacking his bag, having apparently gained entry on Wednesday.



The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Eduardo Leon, was ordered to step outside, but he reportedly failed to directly obey officers' instructions, and was shocked with a taser gun before he was hauled into custody.



When questioned by authorities, he is said to have claimed he was there to seduce Rihanna and sleep with her.



He was booked for residential burglary, trespassing, and stalking, as police reportedly linked Leon to another incident on 4 May (18), when he allegedly broke into another home he thought belonged to the singer.



Leon is currently being held on $150,000 (£111,000) bail.



Rihanna has been in New York all week, attending the Met Gala on Monday (07May18), and launching her new lingerie collection, Savage X Fenty, on Thursday.



It's not the first time the sexy star's homes have been targetted by intruders.



Last year (17), Salmir Feratovic was booked for criminal trespassing after being found at the Big Apple building where Rihanna has a penthouse.



She also had to obtain a restraining order against Robert Melanson in June, 2013, after he was arrested for allegedly trespassing on the roof of her Pacific Palisades pad in California, the same property where another man was busted four months earlier on suspicion of burglary.

