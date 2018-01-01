NEWS Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison found dead Newsdesk Share with :







A body found in the search for Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison has been identified as the singer-songwriter, police confirmed Friday morning.



Mr Hutchison, 36, went missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning in South Queensferry outside Edinburgh, Scotland after sending a pair of "worrying" tweets reports the BBC.



"He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now," band says

Hutchison's body was found late Thursday night in the Port Edgar marina between the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing. Police later confirmed Hutchison's death.



His family said there had been recent concerns about his mental health, and they were "devastated" by his death.



Mr Hutchison had spoken openly about his battle with depression over the years, with elder brother Neil saying he had done so "in an attempt to help other people with similar conditions".



In a statement released on Friday, the family said Mr Hutchison "wore his heart on his sleeve, and that was evident in the lyrics of his music and the content of many of his social media posts.



"He was passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew. Friends and family would all agree that he had a brilliant sense of humour and was a great person to be around."



The statement added that relatives had "remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself".



And it described Mr Hutchison as a "wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend" who always had time for those he cared for.



Scott Hutchison formed Frightened Rabbit alongside his brother Grant, the band's drummer.



"Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you", it added.



"Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles.



"His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues."



If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health problems, these organisations may be able to help.

His Frightened Rabbit bandmates released a statement saying: "There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott, but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort.



Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody paid tribute on Instagram to "one of Scotland's most extraordinary song writers".

He said Mr Hutchison "wrote with such profound insight into loss and longing and listening to his words always made me feel this heady mix of wonder, elation and pain.



"That pain that also makes you feel someone understands what you're going through and you don't feel so alone".