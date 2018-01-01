NEWS Frank Turner and Plan B lead new entries as Greatest Showman returns to the top Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







From the Big Top to the top of the Official Albums Chart, there's no stopping The Greatest Showman leading the way over a raft of new entries in this week’s albums Top 10.



The cast recording of the smash hit musical movie returns to Number 1 this week to chalk up a 15th non-consecutive week at the summit, and was the best-selling album on both physical and digital platforms this week.

Earlier this year, the soundtrack became only the second album to spend 11 straight weeks at the top in the last 30 years – matching Adele's 21.



After just one week at Number 1, Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys slips a place to 2.

New entries and high climbers



Frank Turner is this week’s highest new entry, with Be More Kind going in at 3, his third Top 5 album, while Plan B returns to the Official Albums Chart after a six-year absence with Heaven Before All Hell Breaks Loose, new at 5.



Celebrating their first UK Top 10 albums today are American rockers Shinedown, with Attention Attention at 8, and English electronic producer Jon Hopkins, at 9 with Singularity, while Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes starts at 12 with World's Strongest Man.



Australian metalcore band Parkway Drive score a new career high at 14 with Reverence, London Symphony Orchestra's John Williams – A Life in Music is in at 15, and Slow Readers' Club are new at 18 with Build A Tower.



Also new in the Top 40 this week: Reef's Revelation (26); Texan singer Leon Bridges, with Good Thing (28); Rae Sremmurd's SR3MM (33); and Dove, the first album in 20 years from alt-rock band Belly, is new at 34.



Returning to the top flight this week is Jess Glynne's debut I Cry When I Laugh, zooming 35 slots to land at Number 35, and Arctic Monkeys’ former chart-topper AM, rising two places to Number 40.

