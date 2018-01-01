NEWS Childish Gambino’s This Is America strikes chord as highest new entry Newsdesk Share with :







Childish Gambino’s political new single This Is America is the highest new entry on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



Real name Donald Glover, Childish Gambino surprise released This Is America last Saturday (May 5) along with its powerful viral music video reflecting on gun violence, which has already garnered over 70 million views. This Is America strikes a chord with Britain as this week’s highest new entry on the Official Chart, debuting at Number 14 this week and propelling the Atlanta and Community actor to a personal best, his first UK Top 40 hit as a lead artist.



Back in 2012, Childish Gambino guested on Leona Lewis’ Number 7 hit single Trouble, his only other Top 40 appearance so far.



At the top of the Official Chart, Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa log a fourth week at Number 1 with One Kiss, while Drake’s Nice For What (2) and Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left To Cry (3) swap places.



Canadian production duo Banx & Ranx leap two places to Number 6 with Answerphone with Ella Eyre ft. Yxng Bane, a new peak, while David Guetta & Sia are the highest climbers for a second week in a row with Flames, rocketing eight positions to Number 11.



Jess Glynne is another high new entry with I’ll Be There at Number 16, while after 15 weeks on chart, girl group M.O’s Bad Vibe with Lotto Boyz & Mr Eazi finally earns a Top 20 slot, up two to Number 20. Liam Payne & J Balvin’s Familiar is also on the up this week, scaling six positions to Number 25.



Finally, three more songs impact this week’s Top 40 for the very first time: Shawn Mendes & Khalid’s new collaboration Youth opens at Number 35; First Time from English-German DJ duo M-22 ft. Medina climbs 17 rungs to Number 36; and British singer-songwriter Shakka claims his first Top 40 entry with Man Down ft. AlunaGeorge (40).

