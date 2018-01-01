Tracee Ellis Ross' hair got stuck in SZA's headpiece at Met Gala

Tracee Ellis Ross' hair got stuck in SZA's headgear while they were posing for a photo at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night (07May18).

The Black-ish actress stepped out in a gorgeous hot pink Michael Kors gown to the star-studded event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, while her singer-songwriter pal SZA wowed in a frothy pink Versace number which she topped off with a halo-like crown.

However, Tracee shared during an appearance on Conan on Thursday night (10May18) that her plan to take a selfie with SZA, real name Solana Rowe, proved more dangerous than she anticipated.

"I love me some SZA! We took a selfie together, and I don't know if you can tell, but that beautiful headpiece she has on was so sharp on the ends," she shared of the photo they took together. "In our selfie, she caught on to a tuft of my hair. I was like, 'Oh, God!'"

Tracee then explained that she refused to get too close to SZA for other red carpet shots, in spite of photographer requests.

"So, when a photographer came over to take a picture, I was like, 'I'm not falling for that s**t again!'" the 45-year-old laughed. "I was like, 'I will not lose an eye!' Not even for SZA!'"

During the chat, Tracee also spoke about her favourite outfits of the night and explained that Frances McDormand's dramatic teal creation with matching headpiece was at the top of her list. And she managed to have a quick chat with the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actress during the bash too.

"She walked up to me while we were waiting to do the steps and she was like, 'I love you, you are wonderful.' And I was dying, and then she took off the hat, scratched her head, put it back on and walked away," she smiled.