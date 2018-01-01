Alex Rodriguez responds to Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring hints

Alex Rodriguez has insisted that he isn't gearing up to propose to Jennifer Lopez.

The former New York Yankees baseball player and the Hollywood superstar have been dating since February 2017, with Jennifer admitting during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her new song El Anillo, which means The Ring, was an anthem for women who are awaiting serious commitment or even an engagement ring.

Though Jennifer clarified that she wasn't putting any "pressure" on Alex to propose right now, he responded to her comments in an interview on the same late-night chat show on Thursday night (10May18).

"I'm reading the piece of paper like this and it's the song," he said of the first time he read the lyrics while in a recording studio with Jennifer. "I know nothing about music. I read the song and I go, 'Babe, it sounds like they're talking about us.' And she goes, 'Yeah! They made it for me.' I heard it for the first time and I knew it was going to be a smash the first time I heard it."

Host Jimmy then questioned Alex, "Oh, it's a giant hit, but now everyone's probably going to ask you, 'Where's the ring?' Where is it? Are you thinking about it?'"

To which the sportsman coyly replied: "I wasn't thinking about it. When it happens, Jimmy, you'll be the first to know!"

During the interview, Jimmy also joked that he had spotted Jennifer applying make-up to his face before he made his entrance, and the 42-year-old appeared to confirm that she had, in fact, given him a little touch-up.

"Benefits, benefits," he laughed. "She's really good, but you need a lot more help than Jennifer to fix this face."