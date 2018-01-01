Rita Ora determined to be an open book with bisexual anthem Girls

Rita Ora is "the most open-booked" she's ever been on new single Girls, which has already been dubbed a bisexual anthem.

The 27-year-old singer has teamed up with Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha on the tune, which features the quartet singing, "Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls / Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls girls" in the chorus.

In the opening verse, Rita sings, "I am excited, I'm open-minded / I'm 50/50, and I'm never gonna hide it / You should know", and has already had fans speculating about whether or not she's referring to her own sexuality with the words.

And while Rita refused to confirm or deny if that's the case, she did tell People that she was determined to be as honest as possible with her latest offering.

"For me and my career, this is definitely the most open-booked I've ever been, if that's a word," she explained. "I'm definitely an open book with this record, and I'm really proud of the support I've got with my fellow collaborators."

Rita knew that people were going to read into the lyrics: "I definitely said it because I can - and it was one of those things where, if I was 50/50...I'm not saying I'm '70/30.' ... 'I'm 50/50, and I'm not gonna hide it.'

"I'm not hiding what I am, who I am, if I wanna do this, if I wanna do that. That's just how it's gonna be."

Asked directly if she's bisexual or fluid, Rita refused to answer and instead said vaguely: "I think the way...If people look at it like that, it's very narrow-minded, and I don't think that's what this record is. I don't think that that even matters. Yeah."

Rita first penned the tune two years ago, and was inspired by Katy Perry's I Kissed A Girl. And she's now hoping that like Katy's famous track, Girls will become something of a sexuality anthem.

"I definitely want it to feel like it's an anthem to somebody. I want there to be a sense of freedom for anyone who listens to it," she smiled.