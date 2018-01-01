Avicii's girlfriend slams trolls for blaming DJ's death on her

Tragic DJ Avicii's girlfriend has lashed out at Internet trolls who have blamed her for the Wake Me Up hitmaker's death.

Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died unexpectedly last month (Apr18) and now fans have started turning on Czech model Tereza Kacerova after revealing she had been secretly dating the DJ.

Following a string of online hatemail, Tereza issued a statement on Thursday (10May18) in response to the flood of hate, to which she's been subjected, calling the trolls "vile creatures".

"(All) you are capable of is negativity. Sweet little comments like: 'Tim decided to check out because he was sick of you,' go beyond crossing all lines, and you should be ashamed of yourselves for being such vile creatures...," she writes.

"This is the most horrible time of my life. I'm drowning in all-encompassing sadness. Anxiety sets in about two hours before I open my eyes, I can't count the amount of times I've had a beer even before I brush my teeth, and I have to explain to (my son) Luka over and over that Tim can see him from the sky but he will never ever see Tim again."

And she insists Bergling would be saddened and horrified if he could read what the trolls are writing: "You think it's in ANY way acceptable to try and make this more painful for me than it already is? 'Tim would have wanted this, Tim would have wanted that...' First of all, you don't even have the right to call him Tim. Because as far as I know, Tim didn't know you exist.

"So sit down. He's Tim to me. To you he's Avicii... If you actually knew Tim, even in the SLIGHTEST, you would know he would be disgusted at your despicable behaviour. He would be appalled. You know nothing."