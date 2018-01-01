Selena Gomez 'terrified' of recording Revival follow-up

Selena Gomez has delayed her third album out of fear she'll record a flop in the shadow of her hit Revival.

The Come & Get it hitmaker's second solo album was released in 2015 and the star admits she's found it harder than ever to complete the follow-up.

"This has been building for maybe two years," she explained during a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1. "I was really happy with Revival, but at the same time, I was terrified of doing another record because, for me, it could be like it was a step down or I needed to beat that record, and I think every artist kind of struggles with that. So I waited. I wanted it to be great, and had I not waited a good year or two, I wouldn't have had the best songs I've ever had."

Selena is currently in the process of "finishing up" the third album and she has yet to decide when the new album will reach fans.

"There's no date, there's no idea for it, but I have a lot of music that I've collectively put away," she shared. "I have so many exciting things coming. It just feels like it's my time and it's at my pace. I'm not trying to throw a bunch of music in people's faces until I'm ready."

Selena gave fans a taste of her new music by dropping Back to You on Thursday (10May18), and quickly cleared up speculation suggesting the song is about her on-off romance with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old, who also dated The Weeknd last year (17), insists the song was written with her hit TV drama 13 Reasons Why in mind.

"It's the first song I did for 13 Reasons Why that actually was specifically for the show," she shared of writing for the Netflix series' soundtrack. "It's a very special record. I want it to be a beautiful message in a really complicated way, but really fun. I think that Back to You is more of my special project that I wanted to give to season two."

Actress and singer Selena doesn't appear in the controversial teen drama, but she is a producer after snapping up the rights to author Jay Asher's 2007 book when she was a teenager. The second season of 13 Reasons Why returns to Netflix next week (18May18).