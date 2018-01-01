Ariana Grande confirms she and 'best friend' Mac Miller have split

Ariana Grande has confirmed reports she's single again after splitting from rapper Mac Miller.

Rumours suggesting the couple had separated emerged late on Wednesday (09May18), and now Grande has confirmed the sad news via an Instagram Story post.

The singer shared a shot of herself and her now-ex embracing on Thursday (10May18), and made it clear she and Mac would remain close friends.

"This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet," she wrote around the image, calling Miller by his birth name, Malcolm McCormick. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for both of us!"

Ariana added: "I can't wait to know and support you forever and i'm so proud of you!!"

The couple collaborated on her hit single The Way in 2013, but Grande didn't start dating the rapper until early 2016. They went public with the romance in September, 2016, and Mac was by Ariana's side as she recovered from the bombing incident outside her concert in Manchester, England a year ago (May17).

Speaking about his relationship with the 24-year-old during an interview on radio show The Breakfast Club in 2016, Mac called himself a "man in love", adding, "That is a true thing in my life, she's amazing."

The No Tears Left to Cry singer and her 26-year-old rapper beau called time on their romance a few weeks ago, when their work schedules became too hectic, according to TMZ.

"They love each other dearly and that will continue to be the case but, again... just as close friends," a source told the outlet.