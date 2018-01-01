Carrie Underwood credits make-up team with 'spackling' her face after injury

Carrie Underwood has heaped praise on her team of make-up artists for helping to "spackle" her face to hide scars from a nasty accident last year (17).

The Something in the Water hitmaker suffered a bad fall at her Nashville, Tennessee home in November (17), leaving her with a broken wrist and a bloody gash near her mouth, which required more than 40 stitches.

The country superstar subsequently took to Twitter to warn fans she "might look a bit different" once the facial injury healed, but since returning to the spotlight at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Las Vegas last month (Apr18) to perform her new single, Cry Pretty, fans have been assuring the singer her face has barely changed.

Carrie appreciates all the compliments, but credits her beauty team with successfully covering up the deep cut.

"I've a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste...!," she smiled on breakfast show Today, her first TV interview since the accident. "Every day I feel a little more back to normal."

The beauty continues to insist the fall was just a "freak accident", which ended badly because she missed a step in her yard as she took her dogs out "to do their business", but she was nervous about stepping out in public with her new scar.

"In the beginning (after the accident), I didn't know how things (her injuries) were gonna end up...; it just wasn't pretty," she said.

"Once I started re-joining the world and I'm dropping my kid off at school again and I'm going to the grocery store, I felt like somebody was gonna creep on me and take a picture and post it on Instagram or something, and people are gonna be like, 'Oh my gosh, what happened?'"

Now Carrie is turning the negative into a positive, using her fall to encourage her three-year-old son Isaiah to be more careful around the house: "I use it, honestly, as a teachable moment," she laughed. "It's like, 'Playing on stairs is dangerous; mummy fell! Mummy fell on stairs, don't play on stairs, you might get a boo boo (injury).'"

Carrie has since been happy to show her face again, and will be back on TV on Sunday (13May18) - Mother's Day in America - as a guest mentor on American Idol, the same reality show which catapulted her to fame after winning the competition in 2005.