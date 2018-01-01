NEWS Ed Sheeran's wealth grew by $38 million in 2017 Newsdesk GET TICKETS Share with :







Ed Sheeran's wealth increased by $38 million (£28 million) in 2017, more than any other musician in the U.K. and Ireland, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.



The 27-year-old singer now has an overall wealth of $108 million (£80 million), due to the success of his 2017 album ÷ (divide), which was the biggest-selling record in the U.K. of that year and the third biggest-selling album of all the time on the chart. He also dominated the singles chart throughout the year, with Shape of You being named the biggest-selling single of 2017.



Ed's success has placed him second on the musicians under 30 rich list, coming behind Adele, who has stayed at the top with $198 million (£140 million) - an increase of $20 million (£15 million) on the year before.



They are followed by One Direction stars - first up is Harry Styles in third with an estimated worth of $68 million (£50 million), his bandmate Niall Horan, with $62 million (£46 million), and Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne in joint fifth with $57 million (£42 million).



Rita Ora has also joined the young musicians list thanks to recent singles Anywhere and Your Song, an appearance in movie Fifty Shades Freed, and deals with adidas, Tezenis and Rimmel, among others.



Despite his growth in wealth, Ed only comes in 35th in the main musicians list, which is topped by Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell with £820 million, and Andrew Lloyd-Webber, with £740 million, both worth more than a billion dollars. They are followed by U2 ($770 million/£569 million), Elton John ($405 million/£300 million), and Mick Jagger ($352 million/£260 million).



Scottish DJ Calvin Harris is the only new entry in the top 20 on the main list, with an estimated worth of $190 million (£140 million).



"Some of the biggest risers over the past year have been amongst younger acts such as Ed Sheeran, Adele and Calvin Harris," said Robert Watts, who compiles the list. "Streaming services, the internet and income from endorsements are helping today's young musicians build an international following - and with it their fortunes - far quicker than the older rockers."

