Bebe Rexha: 'Producer Detail tried to sexually assault me too'

Bebe Rexha has claimed hip-hop producer Detail "tried to" sexually assault her when she first started out in the music industry.

The beatmaker, real name Noel Fisher, was slapped with two separate restraining orders from aspiring singers Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley on Tuesday (08May18).

Buch claims she was raped by Detail following a recording session in Miami, Florida in February, when she was allegedly forced to have sex in front of other people. Fellow aspiring artist Ackley made similar accusations in her legal documents, in which she recalled allegedly being pressured into sex while another producer looked on, and claimed she was forced to take nude photos while he masturbated.

Now Bebe has come forward on Twitter to reveal she nearly became one of Detail's alleged victims, but got out of the studio just in time.

"Glad these women came out. It’s scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a b**ch," she wrote alongside a link to a story about the restraining orders.

She then added: "It’s scary for females to come out and say something. Those women are strong. He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist."

Both protective orders were granted by a judge on Tuesday, preventing Detail from going within 100 yards (91.44 metres) of the women, and Buch's sister.

Buch added in her court papers that she had stayed in touch with Detail following their February recording session, but pulled the plug on their relationship last week (ends04May18), after she was allegedly beaten up.

According to court papers obtained by TMZ.com, Buch was reportedly grabbed by the hair and choked, while the producer is also said to have bitten her lip during an altercation, leaving her with bruises on her arms, head, back, and legs.

Meanwhile, Ackley also claimed Detail became violent with her during an incident in March. She went on to identify herself as one of the people who had to watch while he allegedly forced himself on Buch in a studio, and was reportedly ordered to record it on camera.

Detail has yet to comment on the accusations.