Liam Payne fears for his life after joking about Cheryl's toilet habits in live interview

Liam Payne feared girlfriend Cheryl would "kill him" after he joked about her toilet habits in a radio interview on Thursday (10May18).

The former One Direction star was speaking to Nick Grimshaw on his BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show when the presenter asked him who has the biggest entourage out of him and Cheryl. Unsure of the answer, Liam, 24, shouted out to Cheryl, before telling Nick: "She's actually in the toilet, this is hilarious."

As Nick started laughing, a giggling Liam asked Cheryl "was it a number one or two?", before admitting that the former Girls Aloud star was telling him to "stop it".

After Cheryl said she only has two people in her entourage, Nick, who used to work with the singer on The X Factor judging panel, demanded Liam put her on the phone.

"You make Madonna look modest," Nick told Cheryl.

As the interview came to an end, Liam admitted he was going to be in trouble with Cheryl, telling Nick: "She's going to kill me when I get off the phone."

And when Nick commented that he was looking forward to hearing Liam's Live Lounge performance later that day, the singer replied: "If I'm still alive and haven't been killed at the end of this phone call I'll be there. Hopefully I'll survive the wrath of the Chez, see you later."

It's not the first time Liam has put his foot in it with his partner during interviews. He recently referred to Cheryl, who is 10 years older than him, as "old Chezza" during a chat with Capital North East.

"I used to perform in car parks and old people's homes when I was younger. I did a lot of crazy different gigs, so I am more than up for bringing Chezza down," Liam said. "Can't call her old Chezza, she will absolutely kill me."