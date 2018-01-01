NEWS Ariana Grande and Mac Miller split Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have reportedly split after two-and-a-half years of dating.



The No Tears Left to Cry singer and her 26-year-old rapper beau called time on their romantic relationship when their work schedules became too busy, according to TMZ. However, the outlet adds that the former couple have remained the best of friends ever since.



"They love each other dearly and that will continue to be the case but, again... just as close friends," a source told TMZ.



Ariana and Mac first met when they collaborated on her tune The Way in 2013 and went public with their relationship in September 2016. They went through some tough times in their relationship, namely the terror attack following one of the singer's gigs in Manchester, England in May (17). In the wake of the horrific attack, which claimed the lives of 22 people, Mac rarely left Ariana's side - supporting her as she struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.



Speaking about his relationship with the 24-year-old during an interview on radio show The Breakfast Club in 2016, Mac called himself a "man in love", and added: "That is a true thing in my life, she's amazing."



He also insisted the romance wasn't strategically planned to promote his music, adding: "Just because we are two people who are in love and have a great relationship doesn't mean that I'm gonna get weird about this incredible music that we also make together. All I'm saying is, 'Yeah we're together, cool.'"



And in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine last year, Ariana explained that the pair's mutual love for one another began when they first met, but evolved into a romantic one.



"I met him when I was 19," she said. "We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other's talent. We weren't ready at all, though, to be together. It's just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time."

