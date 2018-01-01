Christina Milian ready for marriage and motherhood again

Singer and actress Christina Milian is ready to give marriage and motherhood another go-around.

The Dip It Low star got married in 2009, became a mom in 2010, and got divorced in 2011, but she isn't letting the highs and lows of the past ruin her future.

And now she's found a steady guy in French singer Matt Pokora, her boyfriend of nine months, the 36-year-old is beginning to get broody again.

"I definitely want to have more kids," Christina tells Life & Style magazine, "and I would love to get married again, too, especially to somebody that I love and that’s open and wants to do it... They can spring the ring on me anytime!"

Milian has been unlucky in love up until now - she broke off her romance with Nick Cannon over his infidelity, while her marriage to music producer The-Dream only lasted three months before they separated and later divorced.

She was also engaged to Jas Prince, the son of Rap-A-lot Records CEO James Prince, but the romance broke down in June, 2014, and the couple split. Christina's last high-profile romance was with rapper Lil Wayne, who she split from in 2015 after over a year of dating.

But she's convinced Pokora is the right guy for her after a series of non-starter relationships, insisting he has made her "a better person and be a better mother".

The singer and House of Fine Gold jewellery line founder also admits motherhood the first time round with her daughter Violet, who is now eight, has been a joy, telling the publication, "She gave me a new sense of wonder."