Jennifer Lopez knew Cardi B was destined for hip-hop success

Jennifer Lopez is "very excited" to debut her new collaboration with Cardi B at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, because she has been following the rapper's career for four years.

The On the Floor hitmaker was first rumoured to be lining up a new song with Cardi in December (17), after J.Lo's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, posted video footage of the singer/actress in the studio with producer DJ Khaled.

In the clip, the two artists could be heard discussing a guest appearance by "Cardi", an apparent reference to the hip-hop newcomer.

Lopez confirmed the joint project in January (18), and on Wednesday (09May18), she announced she will officially be unveiling the song at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on 20 May (18).

"I'm gonna be debuting my new song Dinero that I have with DJ Khaled and Cardi B," she told breakfast show Today. "I'm very excited about it."

J.Lo had been eyeing the 25-year-old for a guest verse for some time, and actually reached out to the Bodak Yellow MC last summer (17), just as her debut single was blowing up.

"When I heard the song the first time, which was almost a year ago - I've had this song kinda like in my back pocket, and me and Khaled worked on it (sic) - I was like, 'I really think Cardi B (should be on it)'," Jennifer smiled, "and this was like, right as she was really getting going, but I (knew she would be huge)."

The 48-year-old explained she had been watching Cardi's star rise from afar, and was intrigued by her boisterous personality, especially because they are from the same New York neighbourhood.

"I followed her on Instagram probably for the past four years, so I kinda knew who she was," Lopez said. "I was like, 'This girl is interesting, I like her.' She was from the Bronx and there was something about her, I said, 'I think she's gonna be great on this record.'

"I gave it to her and she did a great job and we just did the video... (We're) super excited."

It's not known if Cardi, who is seven months pregnant with her first child, will be joining J.Lo on the Billboard Music Awards stage, but the pop veteran joins a line-up which already features Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa, and Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, who will also debut their new duet, Fall in Line.