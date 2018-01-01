NEWS Young Thug frustrated with Childish Gambino's retirement Newsdesk Share with :







Rapper Young Thug had mixed emotions while working on Childish Gambinos new hit, because he knew it would be one of his new pal's last recordings.



The multi-talented star, real name Donald Glover, announced plans to retire his hip-hop stage persona last summer (Jun17), and he called on Young Thug to work on one of his final releases, This Is America, which was released over the weekend (05May18).



The rapper was thrilled to work with Glover on the track, which will appear on Childish Gambinos final album, but he's upset the talented young star is ending his musical career, telling Spotify during an interview he had to fake smile in an image of the collaborators, which was posted on the picture-sharing app, to hide his sorrow.



"(Childish Gambino) got in touch with (rapper) Reese LaFlare, I think they cool, friends or whatever. He told him to come to the (studio). He said he has a song for me for his last album," Young Thug explained. "I tweeted one time, 'I bet I be on Gambino’s last album'. I’m on his last album, it’s crazy.



"He’s really not making music after this. So in this picture (on Instagram), I was like, trying to be... I was really frustrated that he wasn’t making music no more but I was trying to be cool."



Slim Jxmmi, BlocBoy JB, 21 Savage, and Quavo also appear on This Is America, which has already broken records in the days since its release after the music video for the song amassed over 50 million views on YouTube.



According to Billboard, Glover's powerful promo, which tackles themes of racism, police brutality and gun violence, was watched almost one million times in an hour and picked up over 12 million views within a day of its release. It is also one of the biggest music video debuts.

