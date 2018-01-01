Rapper Offset has expensive chain stolen from hotel room

Migos rapper Offset has called in the police after an expensive necklace was stolen from his New York City hotel room on Tuesday (08May18).

The Stir Fry hitmaker had reportedly left the $150,000 (£110,100) chain on a coffee table in the SoHo hotel suite he was sharing with his pregnant fiancee Cardi B, before leaving to catch a flight to Atlanta, Georgia.

However, Cardi later discovered the jewellery had gone missing and called her man to tell him the news.

According to TMZ.com, police are now investigating the matter, and are scouring surveillance camera footage from the hotel to try and track down those responsible.

The incident took place 24 hours after Cardi, Offset, and his Migos bandmates hit the red carpet at the Big Apple's Met Gala, where the hip-hop trio showed off a number of gold and diamond chains. It's not clear if the stolen item was one of the pieces Offset had worn on Monday night.

It's not the only legal headache for the 26-year-old, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, as Migos are facing a new lawsuit over a failed clothing deal.

Bosses behind the Yung Rich Nation (YRN) line claim they signed an agreement with the rappers to promote the brand by wearing the collection in at least six music videos a year and four photo shoots, and take part in a minimum of six in-store signings.

However, the stars reportedly reneged on the deal, and ended up launching their own apparel with label chiefs at Universal Music Group, before trying to shut down the YRN company - as it shares the name of the group's 2015 debut studio album.

YRN executives are now suing Migos over the alleged breach of contract, and are seeking unspecified damages, reports TMZ.