Jennifer Lopez's Spanish songwriter feared El Anillo would damage her love life

One of the songwriters behind Jennifer Lopez's new single was hesitant to present the ring request track to her because he knew it would spark gossip about her romance with Alex Rodriguez.

The superstar hit headlines when she debuted Spanish-language tune El Anillo (The Ring) at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in late April (18), because in the song, which was inspired by her real-life relationship, she appears to be urging her boyfriend of one year to hurry up and propose.

J.Lo has since insisted she is in no rush to make retired baseball ace Alex her fourth husband, but she was well aware the lyrics would set tongues wagging, because collaborator Oscar Hernande had warned her about its content before handing over the track.

"It's funny, the songwriter, this young guy, Oscar Hernande, who wrote a lot of my Spanish stuff, said, 'I have an idea for a song, but I don't know if you're gonna like it,'" Lopez recalled on breakfast show Today.

"I was like, 'What do you mean?' (He said), 'It's just a little (bold)... people are gonna talk.' I was like, 'Yeah, whatever, write it... Let's see!'"

The resulting tune is an upbeat number, and Jennifer was instantly taken by the Latin rhythm: "I just love the song," she gushed. "I wanted something to dance to."

And even though Jennifer is happy with her relationship status with A-Rod, if he were to pop the question in future, she would want it to be a private affair - unlike rapper 2 Chainz's romantic gesture at Monday's (07May18) Met Gala, where he proposed again to his wife of five years, Kesha Ward, as they walked the red carpet at the high-profile New York event.

"I think I would want it to be a tiny bit more intimate," she said. "But you know what? This is amazing, I'm sure she (Kesha) had a Cinderella moment."