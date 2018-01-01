Liam Payne slams claim he's jealous of Cheryl's bond with son

Liam Payne has slammed a report he is jealous of his girlfriend Cheryl's bond with their infant son Bear.

On Tuesday (08May18) a post from Irish TV show Elaine's official Twitter account referenced comments he made in an interview with Hong Kong's #Legend magazine - and claimed he had admitted being "jealous" of the relationship between his 13-month-old child and its mother.

In an angry response to the tweet Liam wrote, "Never once did I use the word jealous... a relationship between a mother and a newborn is the most beautiful thing I just said I struggled with my place in this and what I could do to become a part of that with not having the same natural maternal instincts as a mum does."

The One Direction star, 24, said in the #Legend interview that becoming a dad had been "difficult" and that it was "totally different to what I expected".

He went on to add, "A mother and a child is the most beautiful thing to watch, but they’re the closest thing ever – and you’re close, but you’ll never be as close. Their hearts were beating at the same time at one point, for god’s sake! You’re never going to be as close as that. So a lot of dads feel put out, in that sense."

Explaining the thoughts behind his comments in another Twitter reply, Liam continued, "Women have amazing almost superhuman powers at this the way they connect with a child is incredible."

He went on to write that he was not jealous of Cheryl, 34, but confessed, "I just had to find things that helped me benefit and become a part of this beautiful relationship and I think a lot of dads find their feet the same way."

Elaine Crowley, who hosts and gives her name to the TV show on Ireland's TV3 network, is yet to publicly comment on Liam's angry response to the tweet.