Pregnant Cardi B urges people to respect her space after 'fan attack'

Cardi B has spoken for the first time about her security team's alleged attack of an autograph hunter at the Met Gala on Tuesday (08May18), insisting that people need to be more respectful of her personal space.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, who is expecting her first child with Migos star Offset, hit headlines when a video emerged which appeared to show the couple's security detail punching and kicking autograph seeker Giovanni Arnold.

Arnold later told The Blast he approached the couple as they waited in the car outside The Mark Hotel, where they had attended an after-party, and Offset didn't like the way he approached Cardi and allegedly told three members of his entourage to "go after" him. He claimed he was jumped by three men who pushed him to the ground and beat him up before running away - with the alleged attack leading to him seeking medical help at a nearby hospital.

Cardi has now addressed the situation on her Twitter page, writing: "If you check my tag pics i take a lot of pics with fans .Some people are not fans &sometimes i don’t want no pics and i simply don’t want people too close cause of (my pregnancy) (sic).

"I don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo i Be careful .Why can’t people respect that?”

She has since deleted the tweet.

Arnold was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in an ambulance around 2:30am after the fashion event to be treated for neck and back pain, but officers say there were no visible signs of trauma.

Cardi, Offset and the rest of Migos had left the scene by the time the emergency services arrived. The New York Police Department is investigating the incident as a misdemeanour assault and are only looking to speak with the three men, not the music stars.

Meanwhile, Cardi once again appeared to hint that she's expecting a daughter as she attended the Met Gala, referring to the baby as "she" in an interview with reporters at the event.