Calvin Harris: 'Everyone is OK after car crash'

Calvin Harris has assured fans that "everyone is OK" following a serious car accident on Sunday (06May18).



The Scottish hitmaker's girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, slammed her Range Rover into another vehicle on a Beverly Hills residential street on Sunday, leaving two women injured, according to TMZ.



Following the reports emerging of the incident, Calvin, real name Adam Wiles, took to Twitter and wrote: "I promised myself I’d never do anything worthy of appearing in TMZ ever again but sadly this was out of my control thankfully everyone is ok." He later deleted the tweet.



According to reports, Wolf drove into the left side of a Honda as the driver was turning, and both vehicles ended up facing each other.



Police officers were called to the scene and insurance information was exchanged.



Both cars were towed and Calvin and his girlfriend were picked up by an SUV, after reportedly having been invited to wait in a famous neighbour's house for their ride to arrive.



The accident is sure to have brought back bad memories for Calvin, who had to pull out of a series of shows after he was hospitalised following a crash in Los Angeles in 2016. It was reported at the time that the DJ left hospital against doctors' orders after discovering there was no private room available for him.



"?Adam was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck in a serious collision last night in Los Angeles," a representative for the star said in a statement following the 2016 crash. "He was examined by doctors and sustained a number of injuries. He has since been checked out of hospital and is now recovering?. We wish all the other passengers involved in the incident a fast recovery."

