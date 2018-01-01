Meek Mill 'almost scared to rap' again after prison stint

Meek Mill is "almost scared to rap" again as the pressure to make a strong music comeback continues to build following his stint behind bars.

The All Eyes on You star, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, was released on bail in late April (18) after lawmakers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania overturned a judge's decision to keep him locked up for violating his probation linked to a 2008 drug and gun conviction.

He was reported to have hit the recording studio while celebrating his 31st birthday in Miami, Florida over the weekend (05-06May18), but Meek claims he has yet to start work on new material, and admits the mounting expectations are a little overwhelming.

"I'm almost scared to rap...," he told New York media personality Angie Martinez on her new Tidal streaming show One of One.

Despite his nerves, Meek insists fans will have something to look forward to in the near future.

"I ain't go to the studio yet... (but new music is) coming real soon (sic)," he continued. "I probably got 100 unreleased songs... I'm onto it, very soon (sic)..."

During the interview, which took place in New York on Tuesday (08May18), Meek also revealed he didn't pen any new rhymes while locked up, or in the weeks leading up to his sentencing.

"I ain't rap in eight months," he confessed. "I ain't write one rap in jail... I can only rap when I feel good. I use beats to write, there wasn't any beats in jail (sic)."

Meek even turned down fellow inmates' offers to engage in rap battles to help pass the time and keep his skills sharp: "People are like, 'You wanna battle?,'" he recalled. "I'm like, 'Nah, I wanna battle to go home...'"

The hip-hop star explains all he did was worry about his family while he was behind bars: "I worried every day. Two years? I was sick," he said. "I was stressing, it was real... it was serious. I take care of my whole family tree... I got real responsibilities... so when I'm in jail, everything stops... It was a rough situation (sic)..."

Meek's lawyers are currently fighting to have his original conviction dismissed after two of the police officers who testified against the MC in his decade-old case were named in a local corruption scandal.

He is due back in court in June (18).