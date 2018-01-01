Ariana Grande grateful for red carpet return at Met Gala

Ariana Grande is beaming over the "gift" of her first Met Gala after the tragedy surrounding a bomb attack at her concert in Manchester, England last year (22May17).

The No Tears Left to Cry hitmaker turned up to the glamorous event, held at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night (07Mon18), as she prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the sick terrorist attack that cost 23 fans their lives - and she was glad to be back on the red carpet.

Ariana has ditched glitzy events since the tragedy, because she didn't feel like celebrating anything for months after the bombing, but she was relieved to be back in the spotlight.

“Oh my God, it's a gift and it's a joy and I'm so grateful to be back," the 24-year-old gushed to Entertainment Tonight at the event. "I'm feeling great - this is my first Met (Gala)."

Ariana wore a stunning white Vera Wang gown with prints capturing Michelangelo's artwork from the Sistine Chapel to mark the night's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme.

The pop star and fashion designer were each other's dates at the bash, and Ariana loved sharing the red carpet with Wang.

"I'm very excited and I'm so happy to be with Vera! And to be wearing the Sistine Chapel back wall by Michelangelo," she smiled. "And it's the Last Judgment and I’m excited because it’s beautiful and Vera's the best."

The designer explained the inspiration for the dress came about in a free-flowing way after the Dangerous Woman hitmaker shared her ideas for a concept.

"Ariana wanted a reference to religion, but she didn't want to be literal - hence the beautiful (cat-ears) headpiece she's wearing," Vera detailed. "It's a total riff off religion, but in the most stylish, fashion-forward way."