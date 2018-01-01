Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood lead CMT Music Awards nominees

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Florida Georgia Line lead the list of nominees for the 2018 CMT Music Awards with four apiece.

All three artists will compete for the coveted Video of the Year prize, with Underwood, who leads all-time CMT Music Awards winners with 17, up for her The Champion promo with rapper Ludacris, and Aldean battling with You Make it Easy.

Florida Georgia Line's video collaboration with Bebe Rexha on Meant To Be is also in the mix, as is Blake Shelton's I'll Name The Dogs, Brett Young's Mercy, Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton's Say Something, and Kelsea Ballerini's Legends.

Shelton's I'll Name The Dogs and Aldean's You Make It Easy are also up for Male Video of the Year, alongside promos by Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, and Thomas Rhett, while Carrie will also do battle for the Female Video of the Year award with Carly Pearce, Ballerini, Lauren Alaina, Maren Morris, and Miranda Lambert.

Little Big Town will host the event in Nashville, Tennessee on 6 June (18).

The full list of nominees is:

Video of the Year:

Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line - Meant To Be

Blake Shelton - I'll Name The Dogs

Brett Young - Mercy

Brothers Osborne - It Ain't My Fault

Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris - The Champion

Dan + Shay - Tequila

Jason Aldean - You Make It Easy

Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton - Say Something

Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina - What Ifs

Kelsea Ballerini - Legends

Luke Combs - When It Rains It Pours

Thomas Rhett - Marry Me

Male Video of the Year:

Blake Shelton - I'll Name The Dogs

Dustin Lynch - Small Town Boy

Jason Aldean - You Make It Easy

Jon Pardi - Heartache On The Dance Floor

Luke Bryan - Light It Up

Thomas Rhett - Marry Me

Female Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce - Every Little Thing

Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris - The Champion

Kelsea Ballerini - Legends

Lauren Alaina - Doin' Fine

Maren Morris - I Could Use A Love Song

Miranda Lambert - Tin Man

Duo Video of the Year:

Big & Rich - California

Brothers Osborne - It Ain't My Fault

Dan + Shay - Tequila

Florida Georgia Line - Smooth

High Valley - She's With Me

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill - Speak To A Girl

Group Video of the Year:

Lady Antebellum - You Look Good

LANco - Greatest Love Story

Little Big Town - When Someone Stops Loving You

Midland - Make A Little

Old Dominion - No Such Thing As A Broken Heart

Rascal Flatts - Yours If You Want It

Zac Brown Band - My Old Man

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce - Every Little Thing

Danielle Bradbery - Sway

Devin Dawson - All On Me

LANco - Greatest Love Story

Russell Dickerson - Yours

Walker Hayes - You Broke Up With Me

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Florida Georgia Line featuring Bebe Rexha - Meant To Be

Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris - The Champion

Cole Swindell featuring Dierks Bentley - Flatliner

Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton - Say Something

Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina - What Ifs

Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris - Craving You

CMT Performance of the Year:

Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack, and Danielle Bradbery - Stand Up For Something

Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line - Everybody

Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Derek Trucks - Midnight Rider

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum - September

Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town - I Won't Back Down

Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood - The Fighter