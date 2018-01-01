Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood lead CMT Music Awards nominees

- NEWS
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Florida Georgia Line lead the list of nominees for the 2018 CMT Music Awards with four apiece.
All three artists will compete for the coveted Video of the Year prize, with Underwood, who leads all-time CMT Music Awards winners with 17, up for her The Champion promo with rapper Ludacris, and Aldean battling with You Make it Easy.
Florida Georgia Line's video collaboration with Bebe Rexha on Meant To Be is also in the mix, as is Blake Shelton's I'll Name The Dogs, Brett Young's Mercy, Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton's Say Something, and Kelsea Ballerini's Legends.
Shelton's I'll Name The Dogs and Aldean's You Make It Easy are also up for Male Video of the Year, alongside promos by Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, and Thomas Rhett, while Carrie will also do battle for the Female Video of the Year award with Carly Pearce, Ballerini, Lauren Alaina, Maren Morris, and Miranda Lambert.
Little Big Town will host the event in Nashville, Tennessee on 6 June (18).
The full list of nominees is:
Video of the Year:
Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line - Meant To Be
Blake Shelton - I'll Name The Dogs
Brett Young - Mercy
Brothers Osborne - It Ain't My Fault
Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris - The Champion
Dan + Shay - Tequila
Jason Aldean - You Make It Easy
Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton - Say Something
Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina - What Ifs
Kelsea Ballerini - Legends
Luke Combs - When It Rains It Pours
Thomas Rhett - Marry Me
Male Video of the Year:
Blake Shelton - I'll Name The Dogs
Dustin Lynch - Small Town Boy
Jason Aldean - You Make It Easy
Jon Pardi - Heartache On The Dance Floor
Luke Bryan - Light It Up
Thomas Rhett - Marry Me
Female Video of the Year:
Carly Pearce - Every Little Thing
Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris - The Champion
Kelsea Ballerini - Legends
Lauren Alaina - Doin' Fine
Maren Morris - I Could Use A Love Song
Miranda Lambert - Tin Man
Duo Video of the Year:
Big & Rich - California
Brothers Osborne - It Ain't My Fault
Dan + Shay - Tequila
Florida Georgia Line - Smooth
High Valley - She's With Me
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill - Speak To A Girl
Group Video of the Year:
Lady Antebellum - You Look Good
LANco - Greatest Love Story
Little Big Town - When Someone Stops Loving You
Midland - Make A Little
Old Dominion - No Such Thing As A Broken Heart
Rascal Flatts - Yours If You Want It
Zac Brown Band - My Old Man
Breakthrough Video of the Year:
Carly Pearce - Every Little Thing
Danielle Bradbery - Sway
Devin Dawson - All On Me
LANco - Greatest Love Story
Russell Dickerson - Yours
Walker Hayes - You Broke Up With Me
Collaborative Video of the Year:
Florida Georgia Line featuring Bebe Rexha - Meant To Be
Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris - The Champion
Cole Swindell featuring Dierks Bentley - Flatliner
Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton - Say Something
Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina - What Ifs
Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris - Craving You
CMT Performance of the Year:
Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack, and Danielle Bradbery - Stand Up For Something
Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line - Everybody
Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Derek Trucks - Midnight Rider
Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum - September
Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town - I Won't Back Down
Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood - The Fighter