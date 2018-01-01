Nicki Minaj and Cardi B silence feud rumours with Met Gala meet-up

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B appear to have put aside any feelings of a rap rivalry after they were spotted chatting at the Met Gala in New York City.

The two hip-hop stars were heavily rumoured to have fallen out during the making of MotorSport, their 2017 collaboration with Migos, as Nicki didn't appear in any scenes with the rap newcomer in the accompanying music video.

Nicki recently insisted everyone knew she had a scheduling conflict preventing her from shooting group scenes, but claimed she was made to look like the "bad person" as both Cardi and the members of Migos failed to explain the reason for her absence in promotional interviews following the single's release.

Pregnant Cardi then reportedly took aim at Minaj during her performance at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. in late April (18), warning haters to be on high alert once she gives birth to her baby, her first child with Migos rapper Offset, this summer.

"Ever since I got pregnant, all of a sudden I've got this new beef," she told the audience. "Every day b**ches got something to say... Wait 'til I drop this baby, what's good? B**ches was talking crazy, watch when I drop this baby (sic)."

However, it seems Cardi wasn't talking about Nicki, as the two women appeared to be on friendly terms as they both attended the Met Gala, where the ladies were photographed deep in conversation, with the expectant mum pictured smiling as they caught up.

The artists were also seen posing together for a group photo at the high-profile event, for which they both got all dressed up, fully embracing the night's theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Cardi wore a stunning cream religious-style Moschino beaded dress designed by Jeremy Scott, while Nicki opted for a red and black Oscar de la Renta ensemble.