Christina Aguilera to duet with Demi Lovato at Billboard Music Awards

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato are joining forces to debut their new female empowerment anthem at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The pop stars have recorded the song Fall in Line for Christina's upcoming album, Liberation, and on Tuesday (08May18), they teased fans on social media about their special performance at the Las Vegas prizegiving later this month (May18).

"May 20th. @BBMAs. @ddlovato . #FallInLine. #xtinademi_bbmas," the Beautiful hitmaker captioned a black-and-white photo of Demi.

At the same time, Lovato shared a similar image of Christina and used the same hashtags to draw attention to the new collaboration on Twitter, as the performance news was confirmed on Billboard.com.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Dua Lipa will also hit the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on 20 May (18), when Janet Jackson will receive the 2018 Icon Award.

Demi recently gushed about working with her new pal, who she has long admired as a pop idol.

"I have always looked up to Christina," she told Billboard. "I remember being at her concert and singing facing the crowd instead of the stage, knowing that that was exactly what I wanted to do in life."

"She speaks up for what she believes in and sends a positive message, which are two things I find extremely important when given the platform we are lucky enough to have," the 25-year-old added.

Demi previously shared the news of a secret musical project with "one of my biggest idols".

"I can't wait for the world to hear it," she added last year (17), when her collaborator's identity was still a secret. "It's an incredible song."

By March (18), the overjoyed star could no longer contain her excitement, and during her tour stop in Dallas, Texas, she told fans, "Christina's my girl and big things are coming!"

Fall in Line will feature on Christina's first album in six years. Liberation, the follow-up to 2012's Lotus, will be released in June (18).