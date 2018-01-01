Mel B turning therapy journal into a new book

Mel B has turned her divorce drama into a new book after choosing to write about her broken marriage as a form of self-therapy.

The Spice Girls star divorced Stephen Belafonte, her husband of 10 years, in 2017, but the couple is still battling for custody of daughter Madison and Belafonte's stepdaughter Angel, who he helped raise.

The 42 year old admits she turns to her journal whenever life is getting her down - and now she has enough thoughts and stories to fill a book.

"It’s the story mainly about the last 10 years," she said during an appearance on British show Loose Women on Tuesday (08May18). "I’m kind of just exposing what I’ve been through the last 10 years... my marriage and relationship... quite the ups and downs.

"It (writing) doesn’t upset me... It’s like going through therapy. I want to be able to be relatable enough where women can feel like they’re empowered. If they are in a bad relationship or they are a bit traumatised or feel trapped or it’s toxic or unhealthy, you can get out. I mean it took me nearly 10 years to get out, but I got out and I’m happy about that and I’m somewhat normal."

The Wannabe singer insists her book will be candid and real, but she won't be bad-mouthing her exes - Belafonte, Eddie Murphy and Jimmy Gulzar, the fathers of her kids.

"I’ve got three daughters by three different men, three different solid relationships," she added. "I would never want to talk bad about any of their fathers.

"We made beautiful babies together and all three babies were made with a lot of love. It’s more about my personal journey and what I put up with and what I allowed to happen."

But she hopes her daughters will read mum's words and recognise bad romances in the future, so they can avoid the mistakes she made: "(I want them) to recognise what an unhealthy relationship is and not to settle for anything other than respect, love and honesty."